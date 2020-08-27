1/1
Jimmie Roberts Jr.
Jimmie Roberts Jr. was born on June 9, 1950 in Gary, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Blanche Cleveland. Jimmie grew up in the city of Gary, Indiana where he completed his education. At an early age, he accepted Jesus Christ as his savior. Jimmie retired from the U.S. Steel with 30 years of service. After his retirement, he became a well-known businessman in the city of Gary. On August 20, 2020, Jimmie peacefully submitted to the Lord's call and went home to be with his savior. Jimmie's memory and love will be by his most cherished by his loving parents Jimmie and Louise Roberts; his devoted children Ladonna Roberts, Jimmie Roberts III (Joi), Megan Roberts, and Brandi Robinson; his brother, Jemmel Roberts; aunt, Louis Braggs, Reverend Bemie L. (Elma) Cleveland; grandchildren, Nathaniel Herrod, Devonte Tidwell, Joshua Roberts, and Jayden Coleman; and a host of other family members who loved him dearly. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a family hour from 6p-8p. Mask and social distancing required. Private funeral services Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Homes C.O.G.I.C. 833 East 21st Avenue, Gary, IN 46407. www.Smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
August 26, 2020
Sending prayers of comfort, strength and endurance to the family...JR will definitely be missed by all who knew him...He invested in the city of Gary in many ways..Rest on JR.....Rose M. Franklin & The Dean Family
Rose Franklin
Friend
August 26, 2020
Rest well my dear friend.
Gwendolyn Ganaway
Friend
