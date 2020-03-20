Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Jo Pangburn
Jo Ann Pangburn Obituary
Jo Ann Pangburn, age 80, of Hobart passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the St Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Jo Ann was born December 19, 1939 in Hayti, Missouri to the late Robert and Lois (Davis) Back. She was a retired office manager for several trucking companies, including Steel City Trucking and MTI trucking. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Jo Ann Is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Danelle) Geib of Hobart; three grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Geib, Ashley (Matt) Carlson and Sean Geib; three great grandchildren, Tyler, Rylee and Cade; and her special nephew Jason (Stephenie) Back.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Barry Geib and Charles Pangburn; her parents Robert Back and her mother Lois (Howell) King; one brother, Leamon Back and one sister, Mildred Ball.

Jo Ann will be cremated and buried in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a Celebration of Jo Ann's Life scheduled at a future date.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020
