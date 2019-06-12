JOAN ELAINE CARTER HASENJAEGER, affectionately called, "Twig", was born January 17, 1949 in Gary, Indiana to the union of the late Franklin Sr. and Elizabeth (Mitchell) Carter. She was the youngest of 17 children. Joan was a proud alumnus of Gary Froebel High School. She graduated from Indiana University Northwest with her Bachelor's Degree in General Studies on May 10, 2001. She worked as a cardiovascular technician at St. Margaret Hospital with twenty (20) years of service. On Sunday, June 9th, 2019, Joan was called home to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Sr. and Elizabeth Carter, her brothers, Franklin Carter Jr., and Charles (Geneva) Carter; her sisters, Gloria Wilson, Lavella Douglas, and Nazarene Williams. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: Loving and devoted husband, Skip; Son, David (Lakia) Hasenjaeger Sr., grandchildren, David Hasenjaeger Jr., Devin Hasenjaeger, sister, Frances Peterson, brother, Jerome Carter, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12noon-8:00p.m. with family hour from 6-7:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 11:00am at First AME Church 2045 Massachusetts St. Rev. Patrick Gillis officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. In honor of "Twig "please wear pink and white Published in the Post Tribune from June 12 to June 14, 2019