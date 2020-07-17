1/
Joann Doris Donlin
1942 - 2020
Joann Doris Donlin (née Lawrence), passed away peacefully in her home on July 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to John and Bernice Lawrence on July 14, 1942 in Gary, Indiana. Her sisters include Evelyn Lawrence and Shirley Randall. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Valparaiso High School. Joann married Timothy Donlin Sr. in 1973, where despite their divorce, they always remained friends. Her children include: John Donlin (Lori), Christina Teitge (Scott) and Timothy Donlin Jr. (Tara). She has been blessed with six grandchildren including: Scott Teitge Jr. (Ashley), Nickolas Donlin, Brenden Teitge (Lawryn), Chelsea Overman (Robby III), Aidan Donlin, Alyson Donlin. Her great-grandchildren include: Alexzander Teitge, Aubree Teitge, Robby Overman IV, Addison Overman, Kane Teitge, Colton Overman, Weslee Teitge. Joann was employed by the Porter County Health Department for over 45 years, where she retired as the Chief Deputy. Joann's first passion was always her family, but she also enjoyed traveling as well as crocheting items for gifts. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be requested for the Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN or the Visiting Nurses Association Hospice of Valparaiso.

Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 17, 2020.
July 16, 2020
I remember meeting joann and tim thur my friend kathy donlin spent time with joann at many family functions she will be greatly missed
Janet hellems
Friend
July 16, 2020
It was an honor to know her. She was the best mother-in-law and a great friend.
Lori Donlin
Family
