JoAnn Preston Sams transitioned from earthly labor to heavenly reward on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. JoAnn was born on November 2, 1937, in Gary, IN, to Isaac Preston Sr. and Dorothy Mae Preston. She was educated in the Gary Public Schools, graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1955. She was united in holy matrimony on November 2, 1958, to Richard Milton Sams. To this union, two daughters were born, Debra Yvonne and Terri Ann. JoAnn Sams worked in the Gary Public Schools since 1957, most notably as an administrative staff member at Theodore Roosevelt High School from 1964 to 2009. Since the 1940's, she served faithfully as a dedicated and active member at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. JoAnn was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Richard Milton Sams; her loving parents, Isaac Edward Preston, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Scott Preston; siblings, Yvonne Preston Smith, Cecelia Preston, Isaac Preston, Jr., and Deborah Preston Samuels. JoAnn will be forever remembered and loved by her daughters, Debra Yvonne Carrington (Jerry) and Terri Ann Sams; siblings, Annette Preston Austin (Donald, Sr.), Dorothy Preston, Gerald Preston, Sr. (Dora), and Geraldine Preston White; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM with Family Hour from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Israel CME Church, 2301 Washington Street, Gary, IN. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery