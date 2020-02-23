|
On June 29th, 1953, JoAnn Sanders was born to Eddie and Reatha (Gamage) Williamson. She was the youngest of six siblings who all preceded her in death. At the age of 16, she met the love of her life and, later married him at age 24. That marriage produced six children, four by birth, Bobby Sanders, Damon Sanders, Tyiwonn Sanders and Ronnalda (Sanders) Pickett and adopted children, Deparris Sanders and April (Smith) Goree. She is also survived by grandchildren; Great Grandchildren and finally soon to be, "Baby Girl Dempsey." JoAnn Sanders defeated breast cancer, and cervical cancer before transitioning from the natural to spiritual on February 10, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott Ave, East Chicago IN 46312 at 11:00 AM Bishop Davis Grant, Pastor (219) 378-0914. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020