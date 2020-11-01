1/
JoAnne Marie Smith
1951 - 2020
JoAnne Marie Smith, age 68, of Hobart passed away Friday October 30, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center. JoAnne was born December 11, 1951 in Gary, Indiana to the late Alfred and Faye (Duty) Angelini. She was a member of Nativity of our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. She was a life member of the Hobart VFW Auxiliary and the Marine Corp League Auxiliary. Most importantly JoAnne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William Smith; her three children Chad (Sarah) Smith of Valparaiso, Christopher (Julie) Smith of Fishers and Shannon (Brian) Sims of Hobart; eleven grandchildren, Jarred, Cailyn, Sierra, AJ, Madilyn, Mallory, Hannah, Adam, Olivia, Cole and Hayden; three great-grandchildren, Mira, Karmen and Dimitrius; three siblings, Deb (Ed) Schiesser, Michael (Jennifer) Angelini and Diane Angelini; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends Deb Ochall and Hal Furlow.

Visitation will be from 2-6 pm Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Calumet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association www.Diabetes.org/Diabetes/Donate.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
NOV
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
