Jodie Lee Evans Jr., age 85 was born December 9, 1934 in Ripley, Mississippi. He is the former owner of Jodie's Truck and Tire Repair. Jodie transitioned peacefully from life on August 18, 2020 at Methodist Northlake Hospital. His smile, laugh and words of wisdom will be greatly missed indeed. Visitation Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.