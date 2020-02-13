|
|
Deacon Joe Davis age 92 of Gary,In passed away Friday February 7, 2020. He attended Gary School system, finishing from Froebel High School. He was employed at US Steel Tin Mill. He later decided to chase his passion of fixing cars and laying bricks.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Inez Davis Sr., sisters, Queen Ester Truesdale and Lillie Davis, his main man and only brother, James Davis Jr., his oldest daughter, Ronnie Davis, nephew, Larry Davis, and 2 Step-Son's, Tommie Lee and Edward Crawford.He leaves cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife and friend, Marsha Davis. Six loving daughters, Joetta Davis of Portage, Indiana, Tanisha Simmons and Legia Hawkins, of Gary, IN, Ernestine Davis Foster of Merrillville, IN, Deborah (Darryl) Wilburn and Rose Davis Long Styles of Lafayette, In. Three sons, Rozell Barber and Joseph Davis Jr. of Indianapolis, IN, and Marshall (Tracey) Davis of Goshen, In. As well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, friends, and church members. Visitation Friday February 14,2020 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. family hour 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Ave Gary, IN. Funeral Saturday February 15,2020 11:00 a.m Mt. Moriah M.B. Church 735 E. 20th Ave Gary ,IN. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020