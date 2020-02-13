Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah M.B. Church
735 E. 20th Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Joe Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deacon Joe Davis Obituary
Deacon Joe Davis age 92 of Gary,In passed away Friday February 7, 2020. He attended Gary School system, finishing from Froebel High School. He was employed at US Steel Tin Mill. He later decided to chase his passion of fixing cars and laying bricks.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Inez Davis Sr., sisters, Queen Ester Truesdale and Lillie Davis, his main man and only brother, James Davis Jr., his oldest daughter, Ronnie Davis, nephew, Larry Davis, and 2 Step-Son's, Tommie Lee and Edward Crawford.He leaves cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife and friend, Marsha Davis. Six loving daughters, Joetta Davis of Portage, Indiana, Tanisha Simmons and Legia Hawkins, of Gary, IN, Ernestine Davis Foster of Merrillville, IN, Deborah (Darryl) Wilburn and Rose Davis Long Styles of Lafayette, In. Three sons, Rozell Barber and Joseph Davis Jr. of Indianapolis, IN, and Marshall (Tracey) Davis of Goshen, In. As well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, friends, and church members. Visitation Friday February 14,2020 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. family hour 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Ave Gary, IN. Funeral Saturday February 15,2020 11:00 a.m Mt. Moriah M.B. Church 735 E. 20th Ave Gary ,IN. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -