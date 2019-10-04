|
Joe Henry Caldwell. longtime resident of Gary, died quietly in his sleep following a stroke in early 2014. Joe was a steel worker for many years until his retirement. He was also very active in politics. Visitation: Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 noon at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana 46408 - 219 980-5555. Joe will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019