Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
Joe Henry Caldwell Obituary
Joe Henry Caldwell. longtime resident of Gary, died quietly in his sleep following a stroke in early 2014. Joe was a steel worker for many years until his retirement. He was also very active in politics. Visitation: Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 noon at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana 46408 - 219 980-5555. Joe will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
