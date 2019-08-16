|
of Merrillville Indiana, was not only known in the community as the hard working man behind "Good Cleaning Carter" carpet cleaning service but more importantly as one of Jehovah's Witnesses who regularly volunteered his time and energy teaching others about the Bible. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Carter and son Joe Carter Jr. He is the father to Elouise Smith, Della Graham, Cantrell Carter (Carla), Ferrell Carter, Ed Carter (Linda), Ronald Mitchell, Rachel Hamilton (Tyjuan), Shaharazon Willis (Antoine), Jovan Carter (Zambia), Jerry Carter and Jontae Carter. Brother to Richard Carter Jr., Ace Carter, Charles Carter, Terry Carter, Sherry Carter and Richie Dean. Grandfather to 17 grandchildren and dear too many more relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1401 W 20th Avenue Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019