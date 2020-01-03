|
|
Joe Louis Rice age 68 years, a Gary resident for 30 years passed away at Methodist Hospital Northlake on December 30, 2019; He was a former employee of the City of Gary (Parks Department) for over 30 years. He leaves to cherish fond memories his loving wife Sherion Rice; Children Brandon, Joe Jr., Kimberly Rice, Alton Parks and David Bryant and sister & brothers other family and friends. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. Family Hours 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN; Funeral service Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, 977 Chase St. Rev. Charles Adams, Pastor. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020