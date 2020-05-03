Joe Mack Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Mack Jones was born on October 15, 1938 in Geneva County, AL. He departed this life on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Columbus Hospice and Columbus Hospice of Alabama in Columbus, GA. He was the son of J.C. and Cindilla Jones. He completed his high school education in Michigan City, Indiana. He was employed by the Goodyear Tire Company and Edward C. Levy Company (Steel Mill). After his retirement, Joe enjoyed lots of travelling, sports, especially watch cowboy movies, and spending time with his family.



During a brief courtship he married Mary Margo Davis in the 80's. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Willie Jones and Joe M. Jones Jr.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory wife Mary M. Jones, eight children, Katie (Charles) Kinchen, Craig (Jennifer) Hutton, Verna (Darryl) Henderson, DeEdra Jones, Shean (Cheryl) West, Camilla (Nate) Harris, Kevin Jones, and Lataunya (Barry) Davis; four Step-daughters, Antoinette Christopher, JoAnne Bond, Patricia Fuller, and Theola Golder; 2 brothers, Nimrod Jesse Jones and Medical Lee Jones, a host of beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved