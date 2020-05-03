Joe Mack Jones was born on October 15, 1938 in Geneva County, AL. He departed this life on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Columbus Hospice and Columbus Hospice of Alabama in Columbus, GA. He was the son of J.C. and Cindilla Jones. He completed his high school education in Michigan City, Indiana. He was employed by the Goodyear Tire Company and Edward C. Levy Company (Steel Mill). After his retirement, Joe enjoyed lots of travelling, sports, especially watch cowboy movies, and spending time with his family.







During a brief courtship he married Mary Margo Davis in the 80's. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Willie Jones and Joe M. Jones Jr.



Joe leaves to cherish his memory wife Mary M. Jones, eight children, Katie (Charles) Kinchen, Craig (Jennifer) Hutton, Verna (Darryl) Henderson, DeEdra Jones, Shean (Cheryl) West, Camilla (Nate) Harris, Kevin Jones, and Lataunya (Barry) Davis; four Step-daughters, Antoinette Christopher, JoAnne Bond, Patricia Fuller, and Theola Golder; 2 brothers, Nimrod Jesse Jones and Medical Lee Jones, a host of beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends





