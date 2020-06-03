John A. Glenn Jr. Born July 10, 1953 and passed away on May 19,2020 Baptized at Holy Bethel M. B. Church. John was a retired truck driver. Preceeded in death by his mother Mildred M. Williams, his father John A. Glenn Sr., ?rst wife Dorothy J. Glenn. Left to morn his death wife Emma Glenn, children John A. iii, Antwaun , Jowun , Shevon Glenn and Alshamain Collins. Siblings by mother Lawrence(Donna) , Anthony(Bette L.) , Mildred Rena Collins, Lee A, Troy J., and Odell J.(Patricia A) Madison. Siblings by father Raymond , Reginal(Monica), Rexsell(Diane) , Ernie , Raponda Dent, Rhonda Downs, Regina(Lester) Mc Kinley, Rolando(George) Lewis, Rozella(Orman)Crenshaw and step mother Senoria Glenn. And a host of grand children neices and nephews.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.