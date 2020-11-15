John Andrew Partee Clark, 82, born February 5th, 1938 in Gary, Indiana to the late Nick & Mattie Clark, passed away on November 7th, 2020. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of '1955', and voluntarily joined the Air Force, honorably discharged in 1959. July 5th,1960, he married Ada L. Steverson and they bore four beautiful children. John worked for several companies: Beatty Memorial Hospital, Inland Steel Mill, Budd Plant, Ball Glass Company, & the Gary Police Department, where he worked as an auxiliary officer. He also worked for the Gary Community School Corporation, and retired from Lake County Jail, as a correctional officer. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Samuel Clark and Thomas Clark; sister, Martha Clark; and son, Gordon Michael. He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons: John Clark, Jr. and Kevin (Marsha) Clark; daughter, Michelle (Anthony) Jefferson; three grandchildren: John A. Clark, III, Kevin Anthony Clark, Jr., and Anthony Michael Khalil Jefferson; nieces: Nita Clark and Martha Ruth Clark; nephew, Samuel Clark; cousin, Peggy Jones; brothers-in-law: Lester Steverson, Jr., Harry Steverson and Jack (Debra) Steverson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday, November 20th, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am with funeral service to follow at 11am at The Guy and Allen Chapel, 2959 W 11th Ave., Gary, IN. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison St., Gary, IN. Please note, due to Covid-19, masks are required.