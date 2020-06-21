John Bernard Jansen, from Naples, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 78 on Saturday, May 25th, 2020. John was born on September 7th in Gary, IN to Gerrit and Margaret Jansen. After graduating from Griffith High School in 1959, John and his wife opened the Coffee Shop in Griffith, IN.
He later moved to Merrillville, IN where he was known throughout the area for raising his family in the "Cow House" located off of 73rd street. John's famous farm house got its name from the many cow and horse decorations that were placed on the front porch and lawn. The house was beautifully decorated all throughout the year and many people believed the house to be a gift shop, rather than John and Vina Jansen's family home.
John always had a strong work ethic and was an entrepreneur at heart. John had many notable career achievements in his lifetime some of which included establishing Jansen's Landing located in Merrillville, IN with his wife, Vina, in the 90's, as well as retiring from US Steel after a successful 30 year career. John and Vina also founded the Sand Bar with their son Troy and the Boat House Motel with their daughter Desiree located in Marco Island, Florida.
Known to many as "Johnnie", John was always a very kind and generous man who had a hard time saying no to anyone. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and looked forward to being reunited with his wife in heaven.
He is survived by his devoted children: Troy (Laura) Jansen, Desiree (Nick) Buhelos, Tasha (Bill) Gomez, Genta (Jack) Powell; grandchildren, Matt Zeko, Alexis & Andrew Buhelos, Tyler & Tayler Gomez, Miah Powell. Brothers Jim Jansen, Butch Jansen, Jack (Judy) Jansen and Judy Jansen. John was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Vina Jansen, his parents Gerrit and Margaret Jansen, brothers Ed Jansen and Robert (Bob) Jansen and sister Joan Geller.
A celebration of life will take place on Monday, September 7,2020. Please contact a family member for details . Arrangements have been entrusted to in Hodges- Josberger Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Marco Island, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to type one diabetes of Diabetes Youth Foundation of Indiana 5050 E 211th St, Noblesville, IN 46062 (317) 877-1721 or https://dyfi.org/donate a specific donation linked to John Bernard Jansen.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.