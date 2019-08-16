Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Resources
More Obituaries for John Darman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Darman


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Darman Obituary
of the Tefft area of Wheatfield, 80 years of age, passed away Thursday August 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Angie; children, Kelly (Dana) of Hebron, Bruce (Cindy) Thomas of Michigan City and Sue Bennett of Lowell; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Tom (Cheryl) of Nashville, IN and Elizabeth Sobkowiak of Michigan City and was preceded in death by a son Kent Thomas.

John retired, after 34 years, as a Store Room Supervisor with Nipsco. He served in the US Army and was a member of the North Judson American Legion, Post #92. He was a member of LaCrosse Christian Church. Private Cremation will take place through Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to IDES / International Disaster Emergency Services at ides.org
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now