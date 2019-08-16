|
|
of the Tefft area of Wheatfield, 80 years of age, passed away Thursday August 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Angie; children, Kelly (Dana) of Hebron, Bruce (Cindy) Thomas of Michigan City and Sue Bennett of Lowell; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Tom (Cheryl) of Nashville, IN and Elizabeth Sobkowiak of Michigan City and was preceded in death by a son Kent Thomas.
John retired, after 34 years, as a Store Room Supervisor with Nipsco. He served in the US Army and was a member of the North Judson American Legion, Post #92. He was a member of LaCrosse Christian Church. Private Cremation will take place through Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to IDES / International Disaster Emergency Services at ides.org
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019