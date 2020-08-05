John Eddie Thomas, 75, of Gary, IN, passed on peacefully, at his Merrillville residence, on July 23, 2020. John was born September 22, 1944, in Rankin County Mississippi, to the late Simon Thomas and Ruby Harper. He spent his childhood exploring the back woods of Mississippi and some of his fondest memories were of his times at the Piney Woods School. John moved to Gary, IN, in 1963 and attended Roosevelt High School. He enlisted in the Army in June of 1965. He proudly served his country, fighting in the Vietnam War, until June of 1969. John spent some time in Milwaukee, WI before moving back to Gary, IN, where he worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, for almost 30 years. John was preceded in death by his siblings, Vernon Thomas Sr, Simon Thomas Jr, Mary Dumas, and Larry Thomas. He is survived by his siblings, Dorothy Holmes, James Thomas, and Carolyn Beckwith. John left his legacy with his children, William (Billy) Harbison, JoAnn- Walker Thomas Coker (Brandon Coker), Cami Thomas, John Enos Thomas, and his grandchildren, Akaya Coker, Brandon (Noa) Coker, Rubi Peterson, Ajani Thomas, and River Thomas. John will be remembered fondly by Gail Thomas and his close relatives and friends. He will be missed by all. John's wishes were to be spread near his beloved Piney Woods School. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial will be planned for a later date. For information on where you can go to pay your respects and future memorial activities, please consult John's Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000731072579