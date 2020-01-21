Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Bridget Church
corner of Front and Center St.
Hobart, IN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
corner of Front and Center St.
Hobart, IN
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
corner of Front and Center St.
Hobart, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bridget Church
corner of Front and Center St.
Hobart, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Morales

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

John F. Morales Obituary
REVEREND MONSIGNOR JOHN F. MORALES, J.C.D. passed away January 14, 2020.

Funeral service Wednesday, January 22, 2020 beginning with morning prayer at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, corner of Front and Center St., Hobart, IN. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Visitation will begin with the Rite of Reception on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Bridget Church, ending with the Celebration of Evening Prayer at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Burns Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. See www.burnsfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -