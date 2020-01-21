|
|
REVEREND MONSIGNOR JOHN F. MORALES, J.C.D. passed away January 14, 2020.
Funeral service Wednesday, January 22, 2020 beginning with morning prayer at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, corner of Front and Center St., Hobart, IN. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Visitation will begin with the Rite of Reception on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Bridget Church, ending with the Celebration of Evening Prayer at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Burns Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. See www.burnsfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020