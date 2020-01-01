Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
John G. Chisholm Obituary
John G. Chisholm passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1963. John served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He was a retiree of Inland steel after more than 30 years of service. In 1987 he received his B.S. of Management Degree from Calumet College of St. Joseph. John leaves to mourn his passing a loving wife Diane, daughter Kimberly and granddaughter Martinique and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12-8:00 p.m. Family hours 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
