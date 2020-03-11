|
|
John H. Allen was born in Gary, Indiana on October 29, 1952 to Levoila (Allen) King. He passed away March 4, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital with his family surrounding him. John attended Calumet High School and retired from US Steel Gary Works Sheet & Tin with 41 years of service. He is preceded in death by his mother Levolia (Allen) King and two sons Steven Allen and Michael Perry. John leaves to cherish his fond memories wife, Brenda E. Perry-Allen; 15 children; 2 brothers; 2 sisters and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 from 12 noon-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 735 East 20th Avenue. Pastor Marion J. Johnson officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020