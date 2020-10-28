1/1
John Henderson Threatt
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. John Henderson Threatt was born in Columbus, Georgia April 1, 1929 to parents Johnnie Riley and Vernell Threatt. John leaves his devoted wife Marian Threatt to cherish his memory. John retired after many years from Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN.

John is preceded in death by his parents Johnnie Riley and Vernell Threatt, daughters Tammy L. Threatt and Gwendolyn Threatt.

He leaves to remember his life daughters Nichelle Shannon, June Richardson, Mary (Eddie) Neal, Angela Brown, Donna Smith, sons Philemon (Francis) Threatt, Floyd Smith Sr, and Barry Threatt, grandchildren Anthony McCloud Jr, Jason Carter, Dontel Carter, Nicole (Radayl) Richardson, Antonio Neal, Moreno (Tequila) Neal, Chimere (Dontavis) Neal-Williams, Briana (Matnique) Williamson, Tyrone (Valerie) Brown, Jeremy Austin, Essence Parker, Kandace (Jeston) Walker, Aquanita (Andre) Boxley, Floyd Smith Jr, Re'Al Shannon, a host of great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday October 28,2020 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral
01:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved