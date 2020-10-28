Mr. John Henderson Threatt was born in Columbus, Georgia April 1, 1929 to parents Johnnie Riley and Vernell Threatt. John leaves his devoted wife Marian Threatt to cherish his memory. John retired after many years from Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN.



John is preceded in death by his parents Johnnie Riley and Vernell Threatt, daughters Tammy L. Threatt and Gwendolyn Threatt.



He leaves to remember his life daughters Nichelle Shannon, June Richardson, Mary (Eddie) Neal, Angela Brown, Donna Smith, sons Philemon (Francis) Threatt, Floyd Smith Sr, and Barry Threatt, grandchildren Anthony McCloud Jr, Jason Carter, Dontel Carter, Nicole (Radayl) Richardson, Antonio Neal, Moreno (Tequila) Neal, Chimere (Dontavis) Neal-Williams, Briana (Matnique) Williamson, Tyrone (Valerie) Brown, Jeremy Austin, Essence Parker, Kandace (Jeston) Walker, Aquanita (Andre) Boxley, Floyd Smith Jr, Re'Al Shannon, a host of great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday October 28,2020 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.





