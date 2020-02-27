|
|
John (Big John/A.K.A. Sonny) age 65, passed away at Saint Catherine on Saturday, February 22, 2020.He was born on February 28, 1954 in Anderson, South Carolina to Larry and Daisy Leslie. John was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School, Class of 1972. He retired from Gary Fire Department and EJ & E Railroad. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Willie Leslie and sister Linda Leslie Lockwood. Survived by his wife of 42 years Alice Johnson Leslie, 3 sons Floyd Jermaine (Tamekia) Johnson, John Leslie, Jr. ( Fiance Robbie Smith), Brian D. (Karen) Wilburn, and 1 daughter Lisa M. Leslie; 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers and 7 sisters; Larry Leslie, Jr., Daisy Ann Wilson, Juanita (Louis) Palm, Robert (Vernita) Leslie, Donald (Veronica) Leslie, Sharon Wilson all of Gary, IN; James A. (Wilhemina) Leslie, Hobart, IN; Frances Leslie, Nashville, TN, Roosevelt (Brenda) Leslie, Merrillville, IN, Mischelle (Michael) Standifer, Stone Mountain, GA, Angela M. Fluellen, Rex, GA, Traci (Michael) Jones, Pinon, AZ; 10 sisters-in-laws and 4 brothers-in-laws; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation 10:00 am followed by the funeral services at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 810 W. 8th Avenue, Gary, IN 46402. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020