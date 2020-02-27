Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
810 W. 8th Avenue
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
810 W. 8th Avenue,
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Leslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Leslie


1954 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Henry Leslie Obituary
John (Big John/A.K.A. Sonny) age 65, passed away at Saint Catherine on Saturday, February 22, 2020.He was born on February 28, 1954 in Anderson, South Carolina to Larry and Daisy Leslie. John was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School, Class of 1972. He retired from Gary Fire Department and EJ & E Railroad. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Willie Leslie and sister Linda Leslie Lockwood. Survived by his wife of 42 years Alice Johnson Leslie, 3 sons Floyd Jermaine (Tamekia) Johnson, John Leslie, Jr. ( Fiance Robbie Smith), Brian D. (Karen) Wilburn, and 1 daughter Lisa M. Leslie; 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers and 7 sisters; Larry Leslie, Jr., Daisy Ann Wilson, Juanita (Louis) Palm, Robert (Vernita) Leslie, Donald (Veronica) Leslie, Sharon Wilson all of Gary, IN; James A. (Wilhemina) Leslie, Hobart, IN; Frances Leslie, Nashville, TN, Roosevelt (Brenda) Leslie, Merrillville, IN, Mischelle (Michael) Standifer, Stone Mountain, GA, Angela M. Fluellen, Rex, GA, Traci (Michael) Jones, Pinon, AZ; 10 sisters-in-laws and 4 brothers-in-laws; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation 10:00 am followed by the funeral services at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 810 W. 8th Avenue, Gary, IN 46402. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -