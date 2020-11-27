1/1
John Karagory
John Karagory, age 89, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Craig Karagory of Worthington, Ohio, and Kevin (Lynn) Karagory of LaPorte, Indiana; cherished grandchildren: Allison, Henry, David, Abigail, Daniel, Veronica.

Proceeded in death by Carol (Anderson), his wife.

John was a proud 1949 graduate of Froebel High School, Gary, Indiana. He died of kidney failure not related to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church at 411 Montgomery St, Gary, IN 46403. A private funeral service will be held by the family. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. For more information please call 219-980-1141


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
November 26, 2020
Indeed, it was an extreme lost for me, lost of memories. Lost of friendship and lost of a history of a FINE man I have known since 2003. It was unfortunate that I did not have the time to see him and talk to him before his passing. Altough he is not with us but I am sure that he will be all around us.
My condolences to the entire family.
Mohammed.
mohammed jumah
Friend
November 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
