John Karagory, age 89, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Craig Karagory of Worthington, Ohio, and Kevin (Lynn) Karagory of LaPorte, Indiana; cherished grandchildren: Allison, Henry, David, Abigail, Daniel, Veronica.
Proceeded in death by Carol (Anderson), his wife.
John was a proud 1949 graduate of Froebel High School, Gary, Indiana. He died of kidney failure not related to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church at 411 Montgomery St, Gary, IN 46403. A private funeral service will be held by the family. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. For more information please call 219-980-1141
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.