John Kunch, Jr., son of the late John and Mary (nee Hamaday) Kunch, was born in the rolling coal-rich hills of Barnesboro, Cambria County, PA on August 9th, 1928. He peacefully entered into eternal rest in Glendale, Maricopa County, AZ on July 25th, 2020.



The love of his life, Florence "Shirley" (nee Davis) became his bride on July 17th, 1953, and together they created a beautiful life in Griffith, IN until her passing October 23rd, 2009. John proudly served his country in the US Army and Army Reserves for 24 years and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. A welder by trade at US Steel in Gary, IN.



Surviving to carry on his proud legacy are three devoted sons: John Robert (Alice "Sue") Kunch of Glendale, AZ; Michael (Mellody) Kunch of Goodyear, AZ; and Christopher (Marjorie) Kunch of Gilbert, AZ. Cherished grandfather of Timothy (Megan) Kunch of Durango, CO; Nathaniel (Tara Eslinger) Kunch of Wittmann, AZ; Melinda (Mark) Lillis of Vacaville, CA; Rachel (Anthony) Riaza of Goodyear, AZ; Michael A. Kunch of Goodyear, AZ; Rebecca Kunch of Peoria, AZ; Nathaniel Kunch Jr. of Tucson, AZ; Mattias Kunch and Everilde Kunch of Gilbert, AZ. Beloved great-grandfather of Elisabeth, Daxton, Hudson, Harrison, and William. Also surviving are loving brothers and sisters in law Shirley (Kunch nee Litzinger) Osewalt of Sun City Center, FL; Jeanette (Joseph) Kalberer of Hobart, IN; and Don (Wilma) Davis of Lake Station, IN; as well as many dear cousins and close friends.



Preceding him are his parents; wife Shirley Kunch; siblings Margaret (Alexander) Saraney; Anna (Michael) Tabatcher; Agnes (John) Hrubochak; Andrew Kunch; Elizabeth (Joseph) Hromko; Mary Kunch; Michael (Gladys) Kunch; Steven (Lori) Kunch; Helen (John) Rudy; George Kunch; precious aunts and uncles.



He was laid to rest with military honors alongside his fellow veteran heroes at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ.





