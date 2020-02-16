|
John L. Ramuscak, 85, of Demotte, IN, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Ramuscak. Survived by his loving wife: Ruth Ann Ramuscak, Children: Andy Ramuscak, and Diane (Mark) Baule, Grandchildren: Erin and Blake, Sisters: Mary and Annie, and Brother Rudy. John served his country in the US Army, retired from the Lake County Sheriff's Dept., and was a member of the FOP Chris Anton Lodge #125.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020