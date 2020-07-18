John L. Shivers, Jr. age 81 departed this life July 12, 2020. He attended Lincoln Elementary, Froebel and Roosevelt High School where he graduated. John earned a basketball scholarship to Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID. He was instrumental in establishing the first Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity chapter on that campus. He earned a B.A. Degree and returned home to teach. John taught in the Gary public schools (Duncan Elementary), worked in business (General Foods) and various federal programs and became a career coach for the National Urban League. he later went on to earn an M.S. Degree in education from Indiana State University. John worked at South Suburban College South Holland, IL., and completed the Educational Administration Certificate Program at Purdue University Calumet. Then he became Assistant Principal at Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School, District 152, in Harvey, IL where he retired. John enjoyed 40 years of marriage to the love of his life who preceded him in death Jeanette Smith Shivers. John leaves to cherish his memory a loving, devoted sister Barbara (Doyle) Banks of Calumet City, IL; three nephews Derek Johnson, Robert (Debra) Gates and Sidney (Michele) Ivey; three nieces Julia Janine Jenkins, LaShawn Nash and LaJean Jenkins; special cousins Marvin Baker and Imogene Cunningham Lewis, a host of great nephews, great nieces and other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sunday July 19, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. Family hour 7-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral Service will be private. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.