John Larry Dawson Obituary
John was born to Charles and Bernice Dawson on 05/25/1948. He Graduated from Portage High Class of '66. John was happiest on his ranch and riding his Harley. He passed doing what he loved most in life, working on that ranch. He is Survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Leah; sons Chris Dawson and Jeremy Ketchum, Daughters; Megan Martinez and Racquel Oatman. Brothers Chuck Dawson (Ricky) and Bruce Dawson (Jane). John had 6 grandchildren; Taylor, Tyler, Trinity, Vincent, Grace, and Justin.

John was an amazing husband, father, and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 23, 2020
