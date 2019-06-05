Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leonard Steele

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Leonard Steele Obituary
John Leonard Steele was born on January 23, 1959. He made his transition at the age of 60 years old on May 26, 2019. He was preceeded in death by his mother Vilenia (Steele) Tillman and George Leonard Steele, brother Ronald W. Steele and sister Linda (Steele) Allen. He is survived by his four sisters Sharione (Steele) Mays,Sandra (Steele) Fox, Amy Steele and Angela Steele, two sons Anthony Steele and Calvin Steele and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church 201 West Ridge Road.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.