John Leonard Steele was born on January 23, 1959. He made his transition at the age of 60 years old on May 26, 2019. He was preceeded in death by his mother Vilenia (Steele) Tillman and George Leonard Steele, brother Ronald W. Steele and sister Linda (Steele) Allen. He is survived by his four sisters Sharione (Steele) Mays,Sandra (Steele) Fox, Amy Steele and Angela Steele, two sons Anthony Steele and Calvin Steele and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church 201 West Ridge Road.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 5, 2019