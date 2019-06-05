|
John M. Davis, a World War II Veteran and a resident of Gary, Indiana for 73 years passed Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mr. Davis was a retired steelworker from U.S. Steel. Preceded in death by mother Allena Davis and grandson Jonathan T. Davis. He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife of 73 years, Thelma L. Davis, 4 sons John (Michal), Carl (Jeannie), Alvin (Ruth) and Kevin (Wilena); 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and host of cousin and friends. Visitation Friday June 7, 2019 from 4:00p.m.-7:00 p.m with family hour from 6:00 -7:00p.m. Funeral Services Saturday June 8, 2019 with viewing from 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with services to follow at 10:00 a.m. all services at East Glen Park Church of Christ, 505 E 45th Ave, Gary, IN. Bro. Robert Holt Officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 5, 2019