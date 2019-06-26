On Wednesday June 19, 2019, at 2:45 a.m., the Lord called his good and faithful servant home. He was born to the late George Sr. and Lugenia Scott on December 18, 1934, in Tribbett, Mississippi. He confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Good Will Baptist Church in Glen Allen, Mississippi. He moved to Gary, Indiana in 1960 and joined New Bethel M.B. Church under the leadership of Rev. G.B. Parker. He was crowned a deacon in 1961 and served faithfully in that role for 58 years. He was steadfastly devoted to his church, and unselfishly gave of his time and talents. He united in holy matrimony with Bernice Carter on October 14, 1956. A marriage that abided with love and devotion for 62 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and one grandson. He was well-known for his expertise in lawn care and maintenance. He was a truckdriver for Petrolane Gas Service and retired in 1992. He leaves to cherish his memories his caring and devoted wife of 62 years Bernice Scott; 4 sons, Willie Earl (Ella) Scott, Steve Sanders, Don (Patricia) Carter, and John (Stacey) Scott II; 2 daughters, Diane (Bobby Sr.) Terrell, and Marilyn Scott; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren;1 brother, Marvin Earl (Dorothea) Scott; 2 sisters, Barbara (Randolph) Davison; Ethel (Willie) Shelton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and good neighbor and friend Stony Lay. Saturday June 29, 2019, visitation 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with homegoing service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at New Bethel M.B. Church, 2325 W. 21st Ave, Gary, Indiana. He will be eulogized by his son Rev. John Scott, II. Pastor Obie C. Lyons officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Published in the Post Tribune on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary