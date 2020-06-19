John Scott

June 19, 2019



A year ago today, God wrapped His loving arms around you, relieving all suffering and pain, and welcomed you into your Heavenly Home. We are so very thankful that God blessed us with you. We miss you greatly, but we will always cherish the wonderful memories we have of you. You showed your love for your family through your caring actions, words, and deeds. God has you in His arms, but we have you in our hearts.



Sadly missed by:



Wife Bernice Scott,



Siblings, Children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren





