John Silagi, 93 of Aurora passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Presence Mercy Medical Center. He was born September 25, 1926 in Aurora, IL.
John, who was affectionately known as Johnny, Poppy, Popper, and dad, was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a great sense of humor and was always joking around. John was a handyman and would offer his help to anyone. He volunteered at church or anywhere he was needed. John was a friend to everyone and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Earla (Adams) Silagi of Aurora, IL; his daughter Sandy (Mark) Sokniewicz of St. Charles, IL; his son Guy (Cheryl) Silagi of Arlington Heights, IL; five grandchildren Matt, Steven, and Scott Sokniewicz, Nate and Andrew Silagi; his brother Gus (Carol) Silagi of Aurora, IL; and many nieces and nephews including Michelle (Silagi) Medina.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emma (Olah) and Daniel Silagi, Sr. and his brother Daniel, Jr. and wife Dorothy Silagi.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Michael Church. Visitation will be held at St. Michael Church from 1:00pm until the funeral hour at 2:00pm. Fr. Ronald Hilt will officiate. Burial will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Michael Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for John's family.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Michael Church
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020