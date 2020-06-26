John Snyder
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John was born to Mattie Knight Franklin and Edward Snyder on February 1st , 1941. John Accepted Christ at an early age. John Worked at Continental Company until 1986 where he retired and then took on another job at Terry Town Foods just to keep him busy and to tell his stories to the customers. John departed from his earthly home on Friday June 19th.2020 at the young age of 79. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Snyder Jr., Mattie Knight Franklin, sibling's sister Diane Mccullom Ruby Lee Duck and Barbara Jean Snyder Clark and grandson Norris Jordan Jr. He leaves to cherish his Memories, children, Michelle Snyder, John (Marguerite) Snyder Jr., Janell Snyder, Steve Snyder and Daquan Snyder, bonus children Demetris, Tamika, Tyrone, LaQuoia, Letha and Lille. John's grandchildren are Kristen, Jay Andria, Dion, Brandon, Raven and Kenyatta. Johns best buddies were Barnette Brooks and Elijah Knight. Visitation and Funeral Service will be Saturday June 27, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Ave Gary, IN Visitation will be 12:00pm-2:00pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved