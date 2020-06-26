John was born to Mattie Knight Franklin and Edward Snyder on February 1st , 1941. John Accepted Christ at an early age. John Worked at Continental Company until 1986 where he retired and then took on another job at Terry Town Foods just to keep him busy and to tell his stories to the customers. John departed from his earthly home on Friday June 19th.2020 at the young age of 79. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Snyder Jr., Mattie Knight Franklin, sibling's sister Diane Mccullom Ruby Lee Duck and Barbara Jean Snyder Clark and grandson Norris Jordan Jr. He leaves to cherish his Memories, children, Michelle Snyder, John (Marguerite) Snyder Jr., Janell Snyder, Steve Snyder and Daquan Snyder, bonus children Demetris, Tamika, Tyrone, LaQuoia, Letha and Lille. John's grandchildren are Kristen, Jay Andria, Dion, Brandon, Raven and Kenyatta. Johns best buddies were Barnette Brooks and Elijah Knight. Visitation and Funeral Service will be Saturday June 27, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Ave Gary, IN Visitation will be 12:00pm-2:00pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00pm.





