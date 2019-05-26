Home

John Steven Riley Obituary
John Steven Riley age 75 of Hobart, IN passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor. Former resident of East Chicago, IN, Gary, IN and Hobart, IN. Proceeded In death by his parents the late Pastor John D. & Rosalie Riley, brothers & sisters. He leaves to cherish his memories son John D.Riley Sr (Shelque'tra), daughter Ursula M.A.(Norman) Bailey of Gary, IN. 6 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, brother George A. Hunt, sister Sheila Thomas host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday May 28,2019,1:00 p.m-8:00 p.m; family hour 6:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Avenue Gary, IN. Funeral Wednesday May 29,2019 11:00 a.m Rising Star M.B.Church 2508 West 11th Avenue Gary, IN. Pastor D. Sayles officiating. Burial Fern Oak Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 26, 2019
