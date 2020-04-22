Home

John Timothy Seabrook was born on April 22, 1943 to the late John and Janie (Sanders) Seabrook in Charleston, S.C. He departed this life on April 14, 2020 in his beloved hometown of Charleston, S.C. John graduated from Gresham Megget High School in 1964 where he played and developed a love for the game of football. A few years after graduation John moved to Gary, Indiana with his wife Senella and daughter Janet. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Senella (Gilliard) Seabrook his five daughters Dr. Janet (Dr. Augustine) Izah, April Seabrook, Dena (Jesse) Washington. Lillian (Steve) Schmidt and Hope Seabrook, siblings Lillian Young, Jametta Seabrook and Charles Seabrook, 3 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, special niece Maxine Hurson, special nephew Harvey (Bud) Brisbane and son/friend Harlan Smith, 17grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friend. A (View & Go) Visitation Friday, April 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. at the Guy &Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. (View and Go) Visitation Saturday April 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 626 West 21st Avenue Gary, Indiana. Pastor Timothy Brown officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020
