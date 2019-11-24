|
Age 28, of Gary, IN, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at home. He is survived by two sons, DaJuan and Julian; parents, John and Isabel Hower; maternal grandmother, Angeline Bonilla; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 11am at St. Monica & St. Luke Catholic Church, 645 Rhode Island St. Gary. Fr. Pat Gaza celebrating the mass. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago from 3 to 5 pm.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019