Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Avenue
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica & St. Luke Catholic Church
645 Rhode Island St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. Hower II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John V. Hower II Obituary
Age 28, of Gary, IN, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at home. He is survived by two sons, DaJuan and Julian; parents, John and Isabel Hower; maternal grandmother, Angeline Bonilla; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 11am at St. Monica & St. Luke Catholic Church, 645 Rhode Island St. Gary. Fr. Pat Gaza celebrating the mass. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago from 3 to 5 pm.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -