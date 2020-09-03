John Walter Coleman Jr "Pete" born April 27, 1944 passed away on August 30, 2020 at St. Mary Medical. He was a graduate of Froebel High School Class of 1963, member of Local 150 for 45 years. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Coleman, father John Coleman Sr. and brother Walter Lee Coleman. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 22 years Pearlene Jones Coleman, children Shaunda Ball (Greg) Sherlock, Letroy (Victoria) Gillespie, Geodice Gillespie, James Gillespie, Maurice Gillespie Sr., Nicholas Alston, Nicole Alston, Nitosha Jones, sister Joyce Begnaud, brother Charles "Buggy" Daniels, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great great grandchild Joshua Trout and family and friends. Visitation Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9 to 11:00am funeral services to follow at 11:00am all at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Officiating Pastor Willie Weaver. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.