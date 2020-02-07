|
|
John W. Dicks, age 64 of Gary, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 30, 2020. John was born in Gary, Indiana to Wesley and Mary Dicks. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1974.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Mary Dicks, sisters Mary Grant and Gina Dicks. Loving memories of John will be cherished by Daughters, Laquila (Keith) Nelson; Mary (Michael) Montgomery; Sisters, Betty Glen, Shirene Anderson, Brynetta Dicks; Brothers, Wesley Dicks Jr., Elvis Dicks, and Michael Dicks; Grandchildren Angel Coleman-Lark, LeAnthony Coleman-Lark, Kayden Nelson, Michaela Montgomery, Michael Montgomery Jr., Kayleb Nelson, and Laila Nelson and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 with Visitation at 10 am and Services at 11 am. All services at Jerusalem Baptist Church 1747 Fillmore St., Gary, IN. Lakeshore Funeral Services is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020