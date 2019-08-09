Home

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
20th Century Baptist Church
700 W. 11th Ave.
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
20th Century Baptist Church
700 W. 11th Ave.
Gary, IN
90, of Gary, Indiana passed away Monday August 5, 2019. Born May 3, 1929 in Crenshaw, Mississippi to the late Hilton & Betta Jones. He was educated in the Mississippi School System. He accepted Christ at early age at Mt. Gillian Baptist Church in Mississippi. John moved to Gary, Indiana in 1948, met and married Deborah Tyler and later married Mattie Cobbs. Former member of Straightway Baptist Church, Crown of Life Church, Village First Baptist Church and his final church home was 20th Century Baptist Church. John was preceded in death by nine siblings. Survivors: 3 sons John T. (Tonjaleya), Alexander and Arnold Jones. 2 step daughters Ollie Pickens and Izetta Taylor, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday August 12, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. All services at 20th Century Baptist Church, 700 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
