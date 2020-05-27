He was born February 14, 1959 in East Chicago, IN. He was born to the late Ruby and George Kelly Sr. John Attended West Side High School. He was a loyal employee of Trade Winds for 35 years in Gary, IN. He loved playing sports. He participated in the Special Olympics for many years. John carried the torch in the 1996 Special Olympics. He was a loving and caring person. He would give you the shirt off of his back. He would call and check on you although he was ill. John enjoyed coffee and sunflower seeds. Preceded in death by his parents Ruby and George Kelly Jr., sisters Joann and Emma Kelly- Gadling; brothers Van Smith and Johnnie Lee Smith. He is survived by his only child John W. (Amanda) Kelly Jr.; granddaughter Julia Kelly; sisters Rochelle Kelly and Delores Kelly; brothers Floyd Kelly, Joseph Kelly Sr., George Kelly Jr., Kevin Kelly and Harold Sago. He leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday May 30, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.