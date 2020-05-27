John Wesley Sr.
1959 - 2020
He was born February 14, 1959 in East Chicago, IN. He was born to the late Ruby and George Kelly Sr. John Attended West Side High School. He was a loyal employee of Trade Winds for 35 years in Gary, IN. He loved playing sports. He participated in the Special Olympics for many years. John carried the torch in the 1996 Special Olympics. He was a loving and caring person. He would give you the shirt off of his back. He would call and check on you although he was ill. John enjoyed coffee and sunflower seeds. Preceded in death by his parents Ruby and George Kelly Jr., sisters Joann and Emma Kelly- Gadling; brothers Van Smith and Johnnie Lee Smith. He is survived by his only child John W. (Amanda) Kelly Jr.; granddaughter Julia Kelly; sisters Rochelle Kelly and Delores Kelly; brothers Floyd Kelly, Joseph Kelly Sr., George Kelly Jr., Kevin Kelly and Harold Sago. He leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday May 30, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
MAY
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
