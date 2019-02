It has been two years since God called you home. We miss you everyday of our lives. Your presence around us will never fade away. The memories are so great around us of you, that there is no way that we will ever forget you. Your spirit will always be in our hearts. Rest on, for you don't have to worry about no more pain in your body, Forever in our hearts, Love your wife Gwen, and daughters Tiffany and Chisa, and grandchildren. Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019