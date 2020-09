Happy Birthday



As each day passes I miss you more and more, but today, on your birthday, I miss you the most. On this special day we are honoring you, I pray that everyone in Heaven is celebrating your day. I'll never forget you John and how much you mean to all of us. So I want to scream from the roof top!



Happy Birthday John !



Gwen,Tiffany,Chisa and grandchildren





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store