John Wesley Kimbrough, Jr., Age 70, of Gary, passed away on April 30, 2020. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee.
Lil John, as he was known was preceded in death by his wife, Linda and father, John Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Mattie B. Kimbrough, daughter, Kimberly Chambers of Los Angeles, CA, son John III. 3 brothers, Warren (Ruth) Kimbrough, Dennis (Linda L.) Kimbrough all of Gary, IN, Melvin (Donna) Kimbrough of Crown Point, IN; 3 sisters, Lynette Kimbrough-Strickland, Andrea & LaDonna Kimbrough all of Calumet City, IL, many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Services will be private to the family. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post-Tribune on May 24, 2020.