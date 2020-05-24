John Wesley Kimbrough Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Wesley Kimbrough, Jr., Age 70, of Gary, passed away on April 30, 2020. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lil John, as he was known was preceded in death by his wife, Linda and father, John Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Mattie B. Kimbrough, daughter, Kimberly Chambers of Los Angeles, CA, son John III. 3 brothers, Warren (Ruth) Kimbrough, Dennis (Linda L.) Kimbrough all of Gary, IN, Melvin (Donna) Kimbrough of Crown Point, IN; 3 sisters, Lynette Kimbrough-Strickland, Andrea & LaDonna Kimbrough all of Calumet City, IL, many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Services will be private to the family. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved