John Wesley Putnam, age 84, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born in Champaign, Illinois on August 1, 1935 to the late Ralph John and Henrietta Lillian (nee Hatley) Putnam. John married the love of his life Jean Marie Myers on December 31, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. John was a retired steelworker for LTV and a friend of Bill W. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.



He is survived by his wife, Jean Marie Putnam; three sons, John Wesley(Linda) Putnam Jr, James Edward (Johnna) Putnam and Charles Raymond Putnam; daughter, Joan Marie (Rick) Olson; ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Raymond (Anna) Putnam and other loving family members and friends.



John was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Courtney Putnam.



In Lieu of flowers donations in John's memory may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso 46383.



A funeral service for John will take place Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at7:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Chaplin Joe Mollet officiating. Burial of cremains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00 until time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109 or online condolences at [email protected] Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019