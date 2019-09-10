Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
John Putnam
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Putnam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wesley Putnam Sr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Wesley Putnam Sr. Obituary
John Wesley Putnam, age 84, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born in Champaign, Illinois on August 1, 1935 to the late Ralph John and Henrietta Lillian (nee Hatley) Putnam. John married the love of his life Jean Marie Myers on December 31, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. John was a retired steelworker for LTV and a friend of Bill W. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Marie Putnam; three sons, John Wesley(Linda) Putnam Jr, James Edward (Johnna) Putnam and Charles Raymond Putnam; daughter, Joan Marie (Rick) Olson; ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Raymond (Anna) Putnam and other loving family members and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Courtney Putnam.

In Lieu of flowers donations in John's memory may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso 46383.

A funeral service for John will take place Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at7:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Chaplin Joe Mollet officiating. Burial of cremains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00 until time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109 or online condolences at [email protected]
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now