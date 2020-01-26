Home

Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
John Will Thomas Jr. Obituary
Retired East Chicago Assistant Fire Chief, USMC veteran dies

John Will Thomas, Jr., affectionately known as "Popeye", passed away at age 81. He was born November 12, 1938, in East Chicago, IN, to Rose and John Will Thomas, Sr. His education included East Chicago High School and one year of college at Indiana University at Bloomington. Enlisting at age 18, he served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and then built a 23-year career with the East Chicago Fire Department retiring as Assistant Fire Chief. His two daughters, Mavis (James) Carter and Karla Thomas and son, Maximillian Thomas, 6 grandchildren, and his children's mothers, June Thomas (Maximillian, John III and Karla) and Claudia Sago (Mavis), survive him. He also leaves to mourn him two sisters, Harriet (Russell) Pillow and Geraldine (Edward) Prentice. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives, colleagues and friends will fondly remember him as well. His parents, Rose and John Will Thomas, Sr.; brother, Harry Thomas, Sr.; and son, John Will Thomas, III preceded him in death. Popeye enjoyed health and wellness, civic activities, running, travel, boxing, music, classic cars and dressing to the nines – usually accompanied by a dapper hat. He didn't mind lending a hand, loved a good conversation and never met a stranger. He was loved and will be sorely missed. Friends are invited to don their best hats for Popeye's Memorial Service at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W. Ridge Rd., Gary, IN 46408 on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -