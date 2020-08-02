Johnathia Wright

Johnathia Wesley Wright Sr. age 61, passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He retired from U . S. Steel Mill. Johnathia is preceded in death by his Father Avery Lee Wright, Mother Irma Lee Ellis Wright, set of twin boys, Sister Vernall Wright, Brother-in-law Jesse Wright and Nephew Richard Bacote. He is survived by wife Gladys Greer; two sons Johnathan (Kiara) Wright and Walter Wright (mother Leletha); two loving sisters Ruthie Lee Hoskin and Doris (Guillaume) Hall; four grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. Memorial Service Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel