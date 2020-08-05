Johnie Catherine Quigley (Miller) was born July 31, 1935 in Ethel Mississippi to the late John Henry Miller and Catherine Miller. Johnie was the 1st child of 4 born to this Union. As a youth she enjoyed playing the saxophone in her family musical band named, "The 4 Cats and 2 Kitten." She graduated from DuSable High school in Chicago, Ill. Johnie was employed with Gary, Indiana School System as a substitute teacher for several years. She continued her career as an employee and then manager of Artistic Dry Cleaners for over 20 years. She was a caregiver in one capacity or another throughout her life; may it be taking care of the elderly, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She couldn't hear a lick but could tell if you were in that refrigerator. She loved playing bingo and watching crime shows on TV. Johnie also loved spending time with her beloved Pet Al Bundy. Johnie was a charter member of Abundant Life Missionary Baptist Church (Pastor Billy Hawkins) which was organized in 1999. She was a faithful member and contributor during this entire time. Johnie was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Miller, her father John Miller, her beloved husband: Oscar Quigley, her brother John Miller, her Son's Douglas Kirklen, Calvin Kirklen, Carl Kirklen and her Beloved Pet Al Bundy. Johnie C. Quigley departed this life on July 28, 2020. Johnie leaves to cherish and celebrate her life, her Brother; Vernon Miller, and her sister Dorothy Miller; Son Charles Kirklen Jr. (Gwen), Cathy Wofford, and Carol Nunn (Koko). She also leaves to celebrate her life, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue with Funeral services Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 noon at Abundant Life Missionary Baptist Church 425 West 12th Avenue. Pastor Billy Hawkins officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.