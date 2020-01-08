Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Christian Valley Church
1910 Adams Street
Gary, IN
Johnnie Lee Gray Obituary
Johnnie Gray passed away at Methodist Hospital, Sunday January 5, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Camden, MS on July 28, 1937 to the late Johnnie and Zeanetha Gray. He retired from Calumet Flexicore in Hammond, IN where he worked as a Security Officer. He was preceded in death by his wife Ernestine, his parents, 3 siblings and 3 grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his fond memories 4 children, Corky Gray of Lynwood, IL; Cubby Gray of Gary, IN; Arneetrice Ellerman of Milwaukee, WI and Corey Gray of Portage, IN; 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12noon -8:00p.m. with Family hour from 6:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Christian Valley Church 1910 Adams Street Gary, Indiana. Rev. Dewan Bynum officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
