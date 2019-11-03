Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Johnnie O. Edwards


Johnnie O. Edwards Obituary
age 90 was born August 10, 1929 in Weir, Mississippi to late Owen and Cora Edwards. Johnnie passed away October 27, 2019 at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana. He was a Gary resident for 70 years. He retired from USX Steel with 40 years of service and was a Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents Owen & Cora Edwards, Son John Lee Edwards, Sister Garner Hemphill, Brother and Sister-in-law Robert & Odessa Edwards. Johnnie leaves to cherish his memories wife Helen Edwards; daughter Cora (Bruce) Carlton and Arlean Carey Sanders; two sons Johnnie J. Edwards and Fredrick Edwards and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
